Choose your Apple Watch: All the straps and styles

With three different models and a number of different straps, there will be a lots of deciding to do when Apple launches the Apple Watch in April.

While the functionality of the watch will be the same across the board, how it will look will vary drastically. Do you go for something classy that will go with an evening suit, or something more suitable for the gym?

Maybe an Apple Watch with a light brown leather strap, or perhaps an Apple Watch Sport with blue fluoroelastomer sport band instead. Decisions, decisions.

In total there are six different casing options available: Stainless Steel, Silver Aluminium, 18-Karat Yellow Gold, Space Black Stainless Steel, Space Grey Aluminium, and 18-Karat Rose Gold.

Then you have to think about sizes too. The three models will come in two different sizes: 38mm and 42mm.

When it comes to straps, you can opt for sporty or smart.

Here are at least six different types of straps, including various colours and materials. Straps include a Link Bracelet, Sport Band, Leather Loop, Classic Buckle, Modern Buckle, and Milanese Loop that magnetically clip on to the watch itself making it easier to change depending on your mood or occasion.

And all that's before you start to think about the watch face itself.

Apple is including nine faces in the software to start with, but we suspect there will be dozens available in the future from Apple and others to complicate decisions further.

Check out the gallery to see all the various Apple Watch options on sale from day one.