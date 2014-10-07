The Sub could be the ultimate home draught beer kit, from Apple designer Marc Newson

Could this be the end of the pub? It's certainly a great alternative. The Sub was created by Heineken and Apple designer Marc Newson to offer home draught beer perfection.

The Sub launched on 1 October in silver and is now going to be available in a black edition with red and blue coming later. There have also been new beers announced meaning a wider selection is available.

The Sub uses a sort of alcoholic soda stream thanks to beer filled cylinders called Torps. These should last up to two weeks, although that depends on your drinking habits, and deliver chilled beer right from the tap.

The selling point, claims designer Marc Newson, is the ability to pour any amount of beer. So if you only want a small amount, less than a bottle say, that's an option thanks to the tap pouring mechanism.

At the moment The Sub will work with six different beers: Heineken, Affligem, Desperados, Tiger, Amstel and Birra Moretti.

The Sub pump system will cost around £200 while pricing and capacity of the individual beer Torps have not yet been announced.

Marc Newson said: "The new colourways are a continuation of product innovation for The Sub. Through the colour selection process, I looked to highlight the sleek design with muted blues, greens and monochrome. By adding a variety of new colours to the line, we are able to enrich the consumer experience as the purchase can be tailored to meet the needs of the individual and their home environment."

