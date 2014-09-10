  RIP, the Apple iPod Classic is dead after 13 years

In all the furore of Apple's iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Watch launch last night there was a death. Quietly the iPod Classic was discontinued permanently.

This will mark 13 years since the iPod appeared on the scene to begin taking the digital music revolution mainstream.

The iPod was redesigned several times since its launch in 2001 with the final variant being made in 2007 and staying the same until now. It came in 80GB, 120GB and 160GB versions featuring hard drives to store music, and in later models videos.

The iPod Classic still managed to survive in a world where mobile phones could carry music and, more recently, stream it from the cloud. This was often attributed to its ability to keep audiophiles happy with large music libraries all in one place and at a high quality. Now that high quality audio can be streamed and actually works thanks to 4G that iPod Classic library is no longer necessary for most.

It seems fitting that as Apple introduces a completely new product category in the Watch it also removes the last vestiges of on model of iPod that helped put it on the mobile map.

Goodbye iPod Classic, you will probably not be missed but nor will you be forgotten.

READ: Game over Android Wear? Apple Watch is here: $349 and available early 2015