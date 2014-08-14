  Apple could kill the double-click with its haptic feedback and pressure sensitive mouse

Apple may be preparing to build a new type of mouse that takes sensitivity and feedback to a new level.

The "Force Sensing Mouse" has appeared on the US Patent and Trademark Office with plenty of details.

The new mouse will have a pressure sensor under the button mechanism that is able to determine how hard the user is depressing the button case. It also has a vibrating motor capable of offering haptic feedback. On the outside it appears to look the same as Apple's current Magic Mouse with that single curved top piece.

So how does it work? Moving the cursor over an icon and pressing selects that icon triggering a feedback vibration. A second level of pressure executes a command like opening the app being selected and, of course, offers more intense vibrating feedback. So, essentially, it gets rid of double tapping in favour of varying levels of pressure in the single click.

The Force Sensing Mouse should also feature a touch sensitive top layer like the current Magic Mouse. This combination of features should offer more options. For example pressing the left or right sides could respond differently, or using the very top or nearer the middle could affect different parts of the system's UI.

Apple's Force Sensing Mouse was applied for as a patent in 2013, so if it is being made we could see it appear soon.

READ: Batteries are dead, smartphone charges itself using ambient sound