  Apple CEO to employees: 'We have a lot to look forward to in 2014'

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a lengthy letter to Apple employees on Sunday, thanking them for their work in 2013 and hyping the year ahead.

The letter was obtained by 9to5mac, and in it Cook says: "This holiday season, tens of millions of people around the world, from all walks of life, are experiencing Apple products for the first time. Those moments of surprise and delight are magical, and they’re all made possible by your hard work."

He went on to praise the iPhone 5S, iOS 7, iPad Air, and Mac Pro that began shipping last week from the US.

Cook also talked about 2014, once again dropping hints of a revamped product line during the year. "We have a lot to look forward to in 2014, including some big plans that we think customers are going to love," Cook said. "I am extremely proud to stand alongside you as we put innovation to work serving humankind’s deepest values and highest aspirations."

What could Cook be talking about? There have been several rumours over the years that Apple has plans to release an iWatch and fully-fledged TV set. Of course, there's also the iPhone 6, and given its version number it's expected to be a major revamp compared to the iPhone 5S.

This isn't the first time Cook has talked about 2014. During Apple's most recent earnings call, he teased new product categories for the company.

"If you look at the skills Apple has, from hardware to software to services and an incredible app ecosystem, this set of things are very very unique," Cook said in November. "We obviously believe we can use our skills in building other great products that are in categories that represent areas that we do not participate today."

Cook ended his Sunday note with praise: "I consider myself the luckiest person in the world for the opportunity to work at this amazing company with all of you."