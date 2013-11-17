  Apple reportedly acquires company behind original Xbox Kinect

Apple has acquired PrimeSense, an Israeli company which makes Kinect-like sensors, according to publication Calcalist. The deal reportedly comes in at $345 million (£213 million) in what looks to be Apple's second acquisition from Israel following Anobit in early 2012.

PrimeSense has played a major role in consumer electronics. It was one of the main driving forces behind the technology in Microsoft's original Kinect in 2010, a motion-sensing input device that sits on top of a game'rs television to allow them to interact without the need for a controller. Microsoft chose to develop the second-generation Kinect in-house.

Neither Apple nor PrimeSense has confirmed the acquisition, but according to Calcalist an announcement will come in the next two weeks. We're not sure if that's really the case, as Apple rarely discloses who it has acquired. News of an Apple acquisition of PrimeSenset surfaced early this year priced at $280 million. The offer has subsequently been upped.

"We are focused on building a prosperous company while bringing 3D sensing and natural interaction to the mass market in a variety of markets such as interactive living room and mobile devices," a spokeswoman for PrimeSense said told Reuters.

"We do not comment on what any of our partners, customers or potential customers are doing and we do not relate to rumours or recycled rumours."

Apple buying PrimeSense makes sense if rumours of the iTV are to be believed. Reportedly launching publicly in 2015, a Kinect-like sensor built into the television could potentially be a prime selling feature.