  Apple expands amount of US stores opening on Thanksgiving

Apple is looking to capitalise on early Christmas sales by starting the shopping season a few hours early in the US.

In the past, the Apple Stores that have stayed open on the American Thanksgiving holiday were limited to the Apple Store in Caesars Place and Royal Hawaiian. However, the company will expand much further in 2013 past the tourist areas.

Apple will keep several of its US Apple Stores open on Thanksgiving day, rather than opening as early as 3AM on Black Friday for the first time this year, according to publication IFO Apple Store.

Stores staying open on Thanksgiving will include: West 14th Street in New York City, Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, San Francisco, Pioneer Place in Portland Oregon, The Grove in Los Angeles, Third Street Promendade in Santa Monica, Fashion Valley in San Diego and Ala Moana in Honolulu. Apple's Fifth Avenue store that is open 24/7 will be open, too.

Several of Apple retail market directors have reportedly been advocating opening on Thanksgiving for many years so as not to miss substantial sales. Their dreams have now come true, as employee schedules to cover the holiday shifts were prepared over the last two days.

Of the stores that aren't staying open on the American holiday, some will open at 3am on Black Friday and some will open at 6am, depending on their location.

Opening on Thanksgiving has been a big thing among retailers in the US over the past few years, even though they often face a backlash from employees who want to enjoy the holiday.