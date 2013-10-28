  Apple announces FY13 Q4 earnings: $37.5bn revenue, $7.5bn net profit, 33.8m iPhones, 14.1m iPads, 4.6m Macs

Apple has announced its FY13 Q4 earnings to give us perspective on its last 90 days of business.

The company is reporting $37.5 billion in revenue (up from $36 billion a year ago), $7.5 billion in net profit (down from $8.2 billion a year ago), 33.8 million iPhones (up impressively from 26.9 million a year ago), 14.1 million iPads (up from 14 million a year ago), 4.6 million Macs (down from 4.9 million a year ago), and 3.49 million iPods during the quarter.

“We’re pleased to report a strong finish to an amazing year with record fourth quarter revenue, including sales of almost 34 million iPhones,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "We’re excited to go into the holidays with our new iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s, iOS 7, the new iPad mini with Retina Display and the incredibly thin and light iPad Air, new MacBook Pros, the radical new Mac Pro, OS X Mavericks and the next generation iWork and iLife apps for OS X and iOS.”

Analysts were expecting revenue at $36.82 billion, iPhones sales of 31 million, iPad sales of 14.5 million, and Mac sales of 4.6 million - meaning Apple only missed in one area... iPads. Note the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C didn't spend much time in this earnings period, and the new iPad Air and Retina iPad mini have yet to hit the market.

With new products just announced, Apple is expecting a blow-out, record quarter for the next 90 days (the Christmas season). In its spec sheet passed to investors, Apple is expecting to rake in a whopping $55-$58 billion for its first fiscal quarter (Q4 calendar quarter).

Investors first reacted in extended trading with negativity as the stock dipped down 2.62 per cent, but it then bounced back to normal levels.

Tim Cook and other Apple executives will hold a conference call with investors at 5pm EST/9pm in the UK to talk specifics.