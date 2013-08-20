  iTunes Radio explained: 'an audio ad once every 15 minutes and one video ad every hour'

Apple is expected to launch iTunes Radio to the masses in September, but the company hasn't detailed how it will handle free users just yet. Luckily, AdAge has all the details, reporting that users not paying $24.99 a year for iTunes Match will receive an audio ad once every 15 minutes and one video ad every hour to use the radio service. The video will be shown to users when they are likely to be looking at the screen.

iTunes Radio debuted at Apple's World Wide Developer Conference in June, to take on Pandora, Spotify, Last.fm, and other radio-focused products. iTunes Match subscribers paying the $24.99 annual fee won't have to sit through ads or be limited to the number of skips. Developers in Apple's Developer Center have had the chance to play with iTunes Radio throughout the summer ahead of its autumn launch.

iTunes Radio is thought to significantly boost Apple's iAd platform, which has been a bit lacklustre since its launch in 2010. iAd facilitates integrating ads into applications sold on the iOS App Store, similar to AdMob and others. The thought is several of Apple's customers will be using iTunes Radio, putting significant attention on iAd partners and thus boosting the program.

AdAge says we can expect McDonald's, Nissan, Pepsi, and Procter & Gamble as launch partners for iTunes Radio. Apple will then open up the program in 2014 to more advertisers and let them target whether ads appear on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple declined to comment.

iTunes Radio will debut this autumn in the US, with other countries following later. It's not clear if that includes the UK. Presumably, Apple will debut iTunes Radio at its 10 September media event.