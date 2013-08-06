  'American Legend' trailer released for Jobs biopic ahead of 16 August release

The biopic focusing on Steve Jobs and the founding of Apple is finally set to hit cinemas on 16 August, and before its release, the studio has unveiled another trailer titled American Legend.

The film, which has received mixed reviews from critics who have had an early viewing at the Sun Dance festival earlier this year, looks at the defining 30 years of Steve Jobs's life, from 1971 up to the creation of the first iPod, including his stints at NeXT and Pixar. It also stars Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons and Matthew Modine - a pretty starry list for a relatively smaller production.

The new trailer should give you a better idea of what the movie will show. From what critics have said it's not completely up-to historical snuff in every aspect, but does give a good representation of Apple's basis.

From our look around local cinemas here in the US, it doesn't appear to be playing at every single one like a major release. Jobs seems to be a bit more limited than the upcoming biopic from Aaron Sorkin that has Sony backing and official rights to the Steve Jobs biography.

There is no further information regarding distribution partners or a release date for the UK. So, while Jobs is still waiting international release, check out a clip from the film below.