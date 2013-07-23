  Apple announces Q3 2013 earnings: $35.3 bn revenue, $6.9 bn net profit, 31.2M iPhones, 14.6M iPads, 3.8M Macs

Apple has announced its Q3 2013 earnings, ahead of its earnings call at 5pm EST. The technology giant posted revenue of $35.3 billion for the quarter and net profit of $6.9 billion. These results compare to revenue of $35 billion and net profit of $8.8 billion in the year ago quarter.

As for specific device sales, Apple says it sold 31.2 million iPhones, a record for the June quarter, compared to 14.6 million in the quarter last year. Apple saw its first ever year-on-year decline in iPads, having sold 14.6 million during the quarter, compared to 17 million in the same quarter last year (down 14 per cent). The company sold 3.8 million Macs, compared to 4 million in the year-ago quarter.

“We are especially proud of our record June quarter iPhone sales of over 31 million and the strong growth in revenue from iTunes, Software and Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are really excited about the upcoming releases of iOS 7 and OS X Mavericks, and we are laser-focused and working hard on some amazing new products that we will introduce in the fall and across 2014.”

Interestingly, Samsung reported profits for the same quarter at $8.33 billion, beating Apple by $1.43 billion.

For Apple's fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 (actually Q3), Apple is expecting revenue between $34 billion and $37 billion, a time when it is said to launch new products.

Cook will join other executives on a live call with investors at 5pm EST to discuss the numbers in detail.