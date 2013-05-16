Apple plans new showcase store for San Francisco, with beautiful two-floor design

Cupertino-based Apple is planning to replace its iconic San Fransisco Apple Store with a beautiful new design, while also moving to a new location nine years after its original opening. According to AllThingsD, Apple has submitted plans to San Francisco's planning board to move the retail store to Stockton and Post at Union Square.

Apple will be replacing the Levi's flagship store which is moving later this summer. Tim Cook and Co will have access to 24,819sq ft of space, which is about 45 per cent larger than what Apple currently occupies in San Fransisco.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the city of San Francisco on a new Apple retail store at Union Square,” Apple said to AllThingsD. “Our store on Stockton Street has welcomed over 13 million customers since it opened nine years ago, and we look forward to serving them in an amazing new location when this project is complete.”

Apple didn't offer any word on when it expects the new store to be complete, but released two mock-ups to give a feel for the store's two-floor atmosphere. In typical Apple fashion, we'll see plenty of open floors with large glass panels, something that you'll find at almost every Apple Store across the world. Just last October, Apple opened its new store in Palo Alto with a similar glass structure.

The new renovation/move of the San Francisco location will bring a solid refresh to one of Apple's busiest stores on the West Coast. Of course, on the East Coast, you'll find Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue Apple Store within an awesome glass structure.