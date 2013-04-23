  Apple hints new product categories this autumn, let the rumours roll

Apple CEO Tim Cook has told investors that Apple has "the potential of exciting new product categories". Speaking at Apple's second-quarter financial call, he further inferred that 2013 would be quiet for the technology giant until the end of the year.

"We've got some really great stuff coming in the fall and across 2014," Cook said, answering an analyst's question on what would happen in the summer.

In typical Apple fashion, the company wouldn't go into specifics of what might be announced, but the "new" part of Cook's comment could be big. Given the rumour-mill and market shift, there is the potential Apple will announce an iWatch or integrated television. Competitors Samsung, LG and others have already confirmed plans for a smartwatch, while Microsoft and Google are slated to do the same. Of course, Apple could announce something entirely new.

Other 2013 reports have mentioned that Apple will announce an update to the full-sized iPad in the near future, a Retina MacBook Air, and iPhone 5S later in the year (a summer launch doesn't sound likely).

Essentially, you won't be hearing much from Apple until later this year, but by the way Cook puts it, things sound good. We can probably expect an iOS 7 in June, at least, but as always, Apple can be pretty unpredictable.

