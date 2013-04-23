Apple announces Q2 2013 earnings: $43.6bn revenue, $9.5 bn net profit, 37.4M iPhones, 19.5M iPads, 4M Macs

Apple has announced its Q2 2013 financial results, reporting $43.6 billion in revenue and $9.5 billion in net profit, up from $39.2 billion and $11.6 billion (respectively) in the year ago quarter.

As for specific device sales, Apple posted sales of 37.4 million iPhones (compared to 35.1 million in the year-ago quarter), 19.5 million iPads (compared to 11.8 million in the year-ago quarter), 5.6 million iPods (down 56 per cent year-on-year) and 4 million Macs (the same as the year-ago quarter). The iPad sales are most surprising, given these are the earnings right after the Christmas season, a typically slow period. Instead, Apple turned the slow period around and increased iPad sales 66 per cent year-on-year making for its second highest tablet sales ever.

Back to cash, Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer announced Apple now has a whopping $145 billion in the bank, further saying "cash generation remains very strong". Interestingly, international sales accounted for 66 per cent of Q2 revenue for Apple as it eyes emerging markets.

“We are pleased to report record March quarter revenue thanks to continued strong performance of iPhone and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO. “Our teams are hard at work on some amazing new hardware, software and services, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline.”

Next quarter Apple is expecting revenue between $33.5 billion and $35.5 billion. The market has reacted positively to today's news.

Cook will join other executives on a live call with investors at 5pm EST to discuss the numbers in detail.