£25: The price of the new Apple Lightning adapter, doesn't support all accessories

To make the iPhone 5 work with your current iPhone accessories you will have to pay £25, because Apple has changed the connector for linking the new phone to a range of docks and speakers.

The new Lightning to 30-pin Adapter will be available in October to let you connect your iPhone 5 to accessories that use the older connector.

"Use this intelligent and ultra-compact adapter to connect your 30-pin accessories to devices featuring the Lightning connector," says Apple on its website.

Apple has said that a number of third-party speaker manufacturers will be making dedicated iPhone 5 docking stations. These include Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, Bose and Bang & Olufsen.

The good news is that some manufacturers are already jumping in to save your having to pay out. B&O has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be offering a free upgrade programme to all existing B&O speaker dock customers.

"All existing and new customers of BeoPlay A8 will be offered the new dock connector free of charge through the 'A8 dock upgrade program'. Users can register their email on beoplay.com/A8/dock-upgrade to be notified when more details are available on the dock upgrade program," B&O told us.

However, pay close attention to the small print, as you'll find Apple's website also states: "Many of your 30-pin accessories.* Video and iPod Out not supported." And that asterisk refers to this statement: "*Some 30-pin accessories are not supported."

Customers will also be able to get a Lightning to Micro USB Adapter, allowing them to use Micro USB cables no doubt lying around the house to connect the iPhone 5 to a charger or computer for syncing. That cable costs £15.