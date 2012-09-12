The new iPod touch and iPod nano: Everything you need to know

It has been a while since Apple has really given its iPods a major overhaul. Alongside the iPhone 5 launch however, the company has announced all-new versions of its three flagship music players.

This means many things. A whole heap of work for us and a tonne of excitement for music fans. So how do they handle? Lets take a look at the new iPods from Apple.

This is the first big design departure for Apple's iPods. It looks nothing like previous nanos, bearing closer similarity with the iPhone than anything else. It is thinner, lighter and better than any nano Apple has put together before. So here's the lowdown.

Size: 5.4mm thin

At just 5.4mm in size, this is thinner than the new iPhone and 38 per cent thinner than every nano created previously. This small size should make for the most pocketable nano yet, meaning it truly lives up to its name.

Screen: 2.5-inch display

This is the biggest display Apple has used in a nano. It is multi-touch and allows for things like widescreen video. Apple hasn't gone into the exact details of the screen tech in use, or the resolution, but we imagine it won't be the same as that in the iPhone.

Connectivity: Bluetooth and Lightning connector

The new nano uses the just-announced 8-pin Lightning connector that can be found on the iPhone 5. This means a smaller and more durable connection, as well as one that is reversible so you can plug the lead in either way.

Bluetooth is also a first for the nano and should allow the player to work well with things such as in-car hi-fi systems as well as other home audio kit.

Battery: The longest ever

Again Apple has kept schtum on the exact size of the nano battery. All we know is that its the biggest ever.

FM tuner

A built-in FM tuner is included with the nano, but this one is different. The twist is that it features live pause, so you can stop what you are listening to and come back to it later.

7 colours

Seventh-generation means seven colours. Those after a new nano can choose from silver, black, purple, yellow, green, red and blue.

Integrated Nike+ fitness

Given that so many people go running with the iPod nano, we aren't really surprised about this. The new kit incorporates Nike+ so you can keep track of all your training.

Check out our hands-on pictures with the new iPod nano here!

Next up is the iPod touch, traditionally for those who want everything the iPhone offers, minus the mobile phone capabilities. In pretty much every respect Apple has stuck to this here, except in a few instances. Lets take a peek at what you get.

Processor: dual-core A5

Apple has included the dual-core processor from the iPhone 4S in the new iPod touch. This should translate to plenty of speed when it comes to applications and gaming. Not quite as quick as the iPhone 5 though.

Display: 4-inch same as iPhone 5

As with all iPod touchs, Apple has thrown in the same display found on the iPhone. This means a 1136 x 640, 326 ppi resolution screen.

Battery: 40 hours of music

Apple really has crammed a lot of battery into the new touch: 40 hours of music playback is a lot and makes this a very compelling music player indeed.

Camera: 5-megapixel iSight

Packing most of the features found on the iPhone 5 camera, just minus the resolution, the new iPod touch is a good snapper. You get five element lens with backside illumination, hybrid IR filter, f/2.4 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and a sapphire crystal cover. iPhoto from the app store also runs on the new iPod touch.

iPod touch loop

This is a sort of bracelet accessory that attaches to the bottom of the iPod touch, as you might to a compact camera. Apple clearly wants people to start using this as a compact camera replacement and we don't blame it.

FaceTime HD camera

The front of the new iPod touch has a 720p capable FaceTime HD camera complete with face detection for video calling on your iPod.

Wireless 802.11 a/b/g/n

Support for every wireless standard currently available brings with it added speed benefits. This means AirPlay mirroring with your TV screen and Apple TV.

iOS 6

Apple's latest operating system has lots to offer to the iPod touch, including things like PassBook, Siri and lots more. You can read all about iOS 6 here.

Multiple colours

For the first time the iPod touch will come in a choice of colours. Expect black, white, blue, yellow and red.

EarPods

Every iPod touch and nano will include a set of Apple's new EarPods. These are specially designed headphones which direct sound straight into your ear. They should be a big improvement over the original headphones that have been shipping with the iPod and iPhone.

iPod touch and iPod nano release date

Apple is going to ship the two new devices in October. No exact release date yet.

iPod touch and iPod nano price

Those after a new iPod touch will have to pay £249 for a 32GB version or £329 for 64GB. For the nano a 16GB version is £129.