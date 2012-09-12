New iPod touch unveiled: 4-inch display, 5 megapixel camera, more power

Apple has announced an update to the iPod touch, following the launch of the iPhone 5 today in San Francisco.

The new iPod touch 5th generation will be just 6.1mm thick and weigh 88g making it the lightest iPod touch Apple has made.

It will come with the same 4-inch 1136 x 640 pixel resolution display as the iPhone 5 and run on the Apple A5 chip, as found in the iPhone 4S, so benefits from dual-core power, with 7x faster graphics, according to Apple.

One of the criticisms of the previous-gen iPod touch was that Apple was rather miserly with the rear camera. That's been put right with a new 5-megapixel f/2.4 iSight camera on board with LED flash. It will offer 1080p video capture.

There is also a 720p-capable camera on the front, which will have you looking sharp next time you FaceTime your mum.

Siri is also coming to the iPod touch for the first time, so you'll be able to quiz your personal assistant on all manner of things.

Like the iPhone 5 and the new iPod nano, the iPod touch features Apple's new Lightning connector. The battery is said to give you 40 hours of music playback or 8 hours of video.

Apple has added a little attachment point on the back, called the iPod touch loop, where you can fix a strap to your new music player. It will be available in a range of funky colours: pink, yellow, blue, white and silver, black and slate.

The new iPod touch will come with Apple's newly designed EarPod headphones, which are said to offer improved airflow to boost the sound performance.

The new iPod touch will cost £249 for 16GB version and £329 for the 32GB model. It will be available in October, pre-orders start on 14 September.