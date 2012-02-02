New iPod nano with camera pictures appear online

Every September from 2005 until 2010 we were treated to a new generation of iPod nano. But in 2011 - nada. But the long wait for some new nano love could be coming to an end soon, if some leaked pics of a purported seventh-gen iPod nano prove to be the real deal.

And it looks as if Apple could be reintroducing the camera for the new nano, with a device that looks just like the current nano incumbent but with a new snapper packed in. The leaked pictures from a Japanese site clearly show a hole on the clip and what looks like a lens.

The 5th generation iPod nano packed a video camera, but this was dropped for the super-small 6th generation clip-boasting model.

But this isn't the first time we've seen something like this before. Back in May 2011 we reported on a camera-friendly nano case turning up online from the very same Japanese website.

The camera the new nano will be packing is said to be just 1.3-megapixel and Chinese site M.I.C has stated that the leaked pictures show a two-month-old prototype; one with "big problems". Apparently its auto iris lens is causing blurring in bright conditions as well as taking "overexposed photos".

If it turns out to be real, the new iPod nano is murmured to be on course for a March / April release. We shall see....