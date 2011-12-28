Knackered 1st Gen iPod nano replaced with brand new model

In the middle of November, Pocket-lint reported on the fact that, due to a faulty battery, Apple promised to replace first generation iPod nanos. However, back then we were of the understanding that the replacement model would also be a first-gen device, only one that worked.

Reader Mike Blackery, though, has informed us that his knackered iPod nano has been replaced with a newer version, and that it is actually a brand new, sixth generation equivalent. Plus, where his old one was 2GB, he is now the owner of an 8GB device:

"If you remember," says Mike. "Apple promised to replace faulty 1st Gen iPods that (might) have a faulty battery. I sent my 2GB iPod back to Apple about 5 weeks ago and was advised by email this morning that the replacement had been despatched yesterday.

"It arrived this morning by UPS," he adds. "And I was shocked to discover that Apple had replaced it with a brand new 8GB Gen 6 iPod nano!"

He doesn't let on whether or not he's pleased with that, but we suspect so. It's certainly more than we would have expected.

Pocket-lint has also sent a faulty first-gen player back to Apple. We'll let you know how we get on... We want a MacBook Air at the very least.

Have you had your iPod nano swapped, and if so, what for? Let us know in the comments below... And we hope it wasn't for a bag of magic beans...