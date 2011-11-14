  iPod nano first gen: Buy one get one free 5 years later

Apple has announced a recall on its first-gen iPod nano, asking customers to send the product back to them in exchange for a replacement model.

Five years after its initial launch, Apple iPod nanos sold between September 2005 and December 2006 are said to suffer from a faulty battery, and due to the age of the device may suffer from a risk of overheating and could, potentially, catch fire. Therefore, a worldwide recall has been launched by Apple.

"Apple has determined that, in very rare cases, the battery in the iPod nano (1st generation) may overheat and pose a safety risk," Apple stated. "Affected iPod Nanos were sold between September 2005 and December 2006. This issue has been traced to a single battery supplier that produced batteries with a manufacturing defect. While the possibility of an incident is rare, the likelihood increases as the battery ages."

Unfortunately it looks as though the replacement model will only be another first-gen nano unit, not a swanky new touchscreen version, but at least it won't be a fire hazard in your pocket. This also proves the existence of a secret Apple underground bunker where the company keeps all of its old products for just such an eventuality.

Anyone with a first-gen device can take their nano to an Apple shop to find help getting a replacement, but first we'd recommend taking a look here to ascertain whether your device is included in the recall. You should be issued with a first gen iPod replacement within 6 weeks.