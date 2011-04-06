Is this the new iPod touch 5g?

Spy shots purporting to be the next generation of the iPod touch 5G have turned up online on multiple websites.

As standard with these Internet spy shots, they are both blurry and should probably be taken with a pinch of salt, however we thought it was worth sharing with you nonetheless as we know how you like a good bit of gossip.

So what do they tell us?

That if the photos are real, Apple will be ditching a physical home button on the next iPod touch and replacing it with a capacitive one instead.

Apple has been rumoured for some time to be removing the home button completely from the device. Such a move would allow a cleaner finish, something that Apple always strives for, but also yet another element of the phone to not go wrong. However some will question whether Apple’s entry-level audience will be ready for the move away from something physical.

Other titbits of information we can gleam from the pictures is that it’s marked with the “DVT-1” badge found on earlier examples of the iPod touch found in 2010, and that they have front and back cameras like the iPod touch 4G.

The software suggests that it will be packing 128GB of storage, a considerable increase from what’s currently available, and that the firmware – 4.2.1MC14 – fits with previous models.

So do you think the photos are real? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below.