  Micromega Airstream optimises Apple AirPlay

Launched over a year ago, the AirStream WM-10 from Micromega, looks like it could have an all new appeal to the iPad and iPhone crowd as it apparently works rather well at streaming music from the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch - facilitated by the launch of Apple's AirPlay.

AirPlay is Apple's new and improved version of AirTunes, largely renamed because it now includes video and photos as well as music.

The AirStream WM-10 wireless DAC (digital to analogue converter) as luck would have it is fully compatible with AirPlay without requiring any alteration or update, something which other manufacturers have begun to incorporate into their products.

The WM-10 can be placed within your existing audio setup, whereby it will receive all your top tunes (or cheesy 80s rubbish, how do we know?) from your AirPlay touting iPad, iPhone or iPod touch; this can all be done wirelessly as it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11n.

If you're already got one of theses bad boys in your living room then this turns out to be a nice little bonus, if you haven't you'll need to shell out the cool £999.

A second Micromega component containing AirStream technology will launch in the UK towards the end of this quarter.

