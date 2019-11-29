Apple has trimmed the prices of many of its products online this Black Friday.

In the US, you can get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on selected products during Apple's four-day shopping event running until the end of Monday 2 December.

In the UK, you can receive an Apple Store Gift Card up to £160 on selected Apple gear purchased during the event.

The products included in the promotion are:

Mac – 13-Inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro

iPhone - iPhone XR and iPhone 8

iPad – iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

AirPods

HomePod

Beats – Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

The iPhone is still full price, but you get a £40 Apple Store Gift Card if you buy direct. However, as we've seen elsewhere, there are some stonking deals on iPhone X, XR and 8 especially this Black Friday.

The US Apple Store is offering an $25 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of AirPods, Apple TV and Apple Watch Series 3, a $50 Apple Store gift card with iPad mini, iPad Air and HomePod. Finally, you can get an $100 gift card with MacBooks, iMac or iPad Pro.

In the UK, With AirPods or Apple Watch Series 3, you get a £20 Apple Store gift card. For iPad and Mac, the benefit is better, with £80 and £160 Gift Cards on offer respectively,

They aren't heavy discounts, obviously, but its better than a kick in the face if you were thinking of buying Apple gear from the company direct anyway.

