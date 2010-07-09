  iPod touch: FaceTime camera in production?

We recently told you how Rob Hennessey of John Lewis had spilled the beans regarding the next generation iPod touch. He said the new iPod touch will have a 5-megapixel camera with HD video recording as well as a second camera for FaceTime.

And now the FaceTime on the new generation iPod touch rumours have stepped up a notch with cultofmac reporting on a leaked assembly model that seems to have a hole included for a front-facing camera.

The leak from the assembly line comes from trade company Alibaba, who has got hold of an LCD assembly unit with a digitiser and stand-alone digitiser complete with a centre front hole where a front-facing camera would go.

The report goes on to suggest, however, that because of the make-up of the iPod touch, it is impossible to have both front and rear facing cameras.

John Lewis' guy didn't seem to think so though, and neither do we. If Apple was able to cram both cameras into the iPhone 4, then chances are they'll be able to do it again for a new iPod touch. It might be a bit fatter though.

Excited by FaceTime, or is video calling so 2003? Let us know what you think about video calling.