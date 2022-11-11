Amazon drone delivery gains quieter, further, and safer flyers

(Pocket-lint) - Getting your Amazon parcels delivered by air is still the stuff of dreams but the retailer is already planning for the next iteration of its drone.

Amazon already confirmed that it will begin using drone deliveries in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas later this year but that will be using the old and busted MK27-2 drone. The company has already announced its replacement, dubbed the MK30. And it's promising a lot.

At the top of the list is a reduced sound signature that should ensure that people won't be quite so annoyed when they hear an Amazon drone buzzing above their heads. These drones will already fly hundreds of feet in the air, but the MK30 will apparently reduce the perceived noise by 25% as it does it.

There's also a new sense-and-avoid system that will allow drones to more easily and reliably avoid obstacles like aircraft and buildings, not to mention people and their pets. An increased range is also part of the deal, while the MK30 will also be capable of flying in light rain - something those of us in cooler parts of the world will be happy to hear.

Not that we now know any more information about when or even if we'll be receiving drone packages in the future. Amazon says that it looks forward to expanding the drone delivery service to more people over the coming months and years, though.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.