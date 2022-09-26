Prime Day 2: Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will see big discounts in October

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that it will be holding a 2-day sales event in October, called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The event will be held on 11-12 October, with Amazon saying that it's designed to spread the cost, coming 6-weeks before Black Friday and giving customers the opportunity to start their Christmas or holiday shopping.

The event will be taking place in 15 Amazon countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the sale, so it's very much like Prime Day, which took place in July.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There's also a great deal on Amazon Music to celebrate, where Prime Members who haven't tried the music service can get 4 months free. This offer runs from 26 September to 12 October.

Amazon has said that there will be big discounts coming to many of its own devices - we expect to see the likes of Echo, Fire TV and Ring in there - while other big brand names have been mentioned too - Samsung, Shark, Philips, Lego and more.

We're expecting a return to Prime Day or Black Friday prices for many devices, so it's going to be a sale that you want to keep your eyes on.

Of course, you'll need to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime membership and there's a 30-day free trial available for new members. Amazon Prime will get you better delivery options (including same day or one day in some cases), access to groceries, Prime Video, and a whole lot more.

We will of course bring you the details on all the best deals as they go live.

Writing by Chris Hall.