Now Sainsbury's is trialling cashier-less shopping tech

(Pocket-lint) - UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's is set to trial a cashier-less shopping experience, using Amazon Go technology.

A "pocket market" in High Holborn is being tested by Sainsbury's staff, with cameras in set positions to check what shoppers are putting into their baskets.

It calls the customised store SmartShop Pick & Go, with visitors just needing to scan his, her or their mobile phone on entry.

Bloomberg reports that the store is expected to open to the public from 29 November 2021.

"We regularly trial new and convenient ways for customers to shop with us and we’re currently testing an upgraded version of SmartShop with colleagues at one of our Holborn stores," it said in a statement.

While the brand is yet to confirm that it is using Amazon tech to drive the new experience, a "person familiar with the matter" told Bloomberg that it is the main partner.

This will represent the first time Amazon Go systems will have been used outside of the United States. It also comes soon after Tesco unveiled its own cashier-free alternative.

Also based in Holborn, Tesco GetGo also uses a phone login, cameras and artificial intelligence to enable shoppers to simply pick their items and be billed automatically.