Amazon Glow is a video-calling projector for your kids

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has unveiled Glow, a pretty left-field addition to its line of hardware that marries a video-calling device to a projector and is aimed right at families.

It has a short-throw projector that aims down at a surface to allow interactive games and activities that can be interacted with by the other party on the call.

That means grandparents could help them learn to read, or solve puzzles, from a tablet or another device that can run the new Amazon Glow app, while a contented kid gets an easier deal on the concentration front.

Disney, Mattle, Nickolodeon and Sesame Street are all on board to create content for Glow at release, which should mean that there are plenty of recognisable characters and worlds to jump in with.

Glow isn't going to immediately release widely, though - it's instead going to be on a limited run that you can request access to, for $249. We don't have international pricing, or a firm release date yet, either. That all points to Amazon not wanting to build millions of the thing before finding out it's not as popular as hoped.

It's certainly an intruguing concept, and one that's a little more of a risk than much of what Amazon has unveiled recently, so we'll be watching to see whether it finds much of an audience.