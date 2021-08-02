Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon made an Alexa-enabled smart soap dispenser with a hand-washing timer

- A pandemic-inspired gadget, perhaps?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon quietly launched a new smart home product. No, it's not another speaker or smart display or wall plug. It's a soap dispenser.

Called the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser, it supports Alexa, costs $55, and features a 20-second timer to ensure your hand-washing meets CDC standards. The device automatically dispenses soap as an LED timer ticks away. It doesn't have a speaker or microphone, but you can pair it to a compatible Echo device that's within 30 feet of the dispenser. Amazon said you can create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser only works with liquid hand soap and has a 12-ounce capacity. The battery will last for three months on a single charge.

There are a few other models you can buy that come with refills of branded soaps. For instance, there is a $72 Seventh Generation model, a $63 Mrs Meyers Geranium Scent model, and a $61 Method Sea Minerals model. The Seventh Generation one may be the most expensive, but that company, which is based in Vermont, is eco-friendly and well-known for formulating plant-based, non-toxic products approved by the Environmental Working Group.

Amazon's Smart Soap Dispenser is expected to launch 4 August 2021, but you can preorder it now on Amazon US.

