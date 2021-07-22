Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Alexa is ready to deliver all the Olympics info for Team GB and Team Ireland

(Pocket-lint) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are nearly underway, after much speculation and delay. And Alexa is ready and keen. Amazon has filled Alexa with a bunch of pre-set questions you can ask in order to quickly get the info you need for the Olympics. Granted, it's only for Team GB and Team Ireland, but that's alright, because what else do you need?

There are specific questions that will garner some previously gather info on the day. These are:

  • “Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?”
  • “Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?”
  • “Alexa, what’s Team GB’s Olympics update?”
  • “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Olympics update?”
  • “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Paralympics update?”
  • “Alexa, which country has the most gold meals?”
  • “Alexa, what’s Team GB’s medal count?”
  • “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s medal count?”
  • “Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?”

It's pretty cool to have such a handy update ready for you every morning and saves you having to go look it up. It's like a daily debrief of what's happened in the world's most-watched sporting event. It's especially nice to have the medal counts and summaries of the action available to hand. You can only watch so much of the Olympics anyway.

Weirdly enough, the athlete of the day will be a randomised selection, rather than one that's performed exceptionally well. But that does give some insight into the teams as a whole. You'll be able to get detailed information on the athlete, not just their specific achievements at these Olympics.

Alexa's also prepped to include all the information about the Paralympics, which will be taking place afterwards.

Updates for the games will start on Friday 23 July and continue until it finishes on 8 August. Afterwards, from 24 August to 5 September, you will be able to get the Paralympics updates.

