You can get £10 off this week when buying from small businesses on Amazon UK

You can get £10 off this week when buying from small businesses on Amazon UK

- Available from over 3000,000 sellers via Amazon UK

(Pocket-lint) - In the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day, you can get an £10 discount when buying from over 3000,000 sellers via Amazon UK. 

Banners on the product detail pages will indicate that the item is eligible for the promotion.

The catch is you will need to redeem the £10 from your email confirmation of your order on either 21 or 22 of June, the two Amazon Prime sales days. 

You will have to spend at least £10 to get the deal, but aside from that, there's no higher minimum spend. You can purchase products under the promotion before the end of 20 June. 

As Amazon UK says, it's important to note that this promotion can only be applied once per Prime member. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can still be eligible by signing up during this time.

The offer includes products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad.

You can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You're able to cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here



