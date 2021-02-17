(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is launching its own version of Kickstarter or Indiegogo. It's for concept products it plans to produce itself, so long as enough people preorder the concepts. Called Build It, it's actually an extension of the company's Day One Editions initiative.

A couple of years ago, Amazon launched Day One Editions, a program designed to offer early hardware, such as Echo Frames, which might not be ready or right for a global release. Now, Amazon is offering Build It, a new way for it to gauge consumer interest in concepts it wants to build.

According to Amazon, if a concept reaches its preorder goal within 30 days, it'll build it. Supporters will be among the first to get their hands on the concept. You’ll only be charged if and when the product ships. If the preorder goal is not met, the product will not be built, and you won’t be charged.

For a limited time, you will receive a special locked-in price when you preorder. This promo will be available for 30 days.

Amazon launched Build It on 17 February 2021. At launch, it's offering three Alexa-enabled devices you can preorder: A smart sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale, and a smart cuckoo clock. If they each hit their preorder goals, Amazon will build them all.

Cost: Special price of $89.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021)

Special price of $89.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021) Estimated shipping: Between July 2021 and September 2021

Between July 2021 and September 2021 Deadline: This item will only get built if goal is met by 19 March 2021

Where to preorder: Amazon US

This smart sticky note printer prints your shopping lists, to-do lists, reminders, and calendar events. It uses thermal technology, so it never needs ink or toner, and Amazon said the paper rolls are easy to refill. All you have to do is ask Alexa to print something - even puzzles - to get started.

Cost: Special price of $34.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021)

Special price of $34.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021) Estimated shipping: Between July 2021 and September 2021

Between July 2021 and September 2021 Deadline: This item will only get built if goal is met by 19 March 2021

Where to preorder: Amazon US

This smart scale pairs with an Echo Show to display nutritional information for "thousands of ingredients and food based on weight". To get started, simply say, “Alexa, ask Smart Scale how much sugar is in these oranges” or “Alexa, ask Smart Scale to weigh 200 calories of raspberries".

Cost: Special price of $79.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021)

Special price of $79.99 (promo expires 19 March 2021) Estimated shipping: Between July 2021 and September 2021

Between July 2021 and September 2021 Deadline: This item will only get built if goal is met by 19 March 2021

Where to preorder: Amazon US

This cuckoo clock works with Alexa and features 60 LEDs, a mechanical pop-out cuckoo bird, and built-in speakers for timers and alarms. It can mount on a wall or shelf and is configurable to sound and motion at certain times. To get started, just say, “Alexa, set a 10-minute timer".

It's easy: Visit the concept's listing page on Amazon. You'll see a progress bar and a percentage revealing whether the goal has been met.

Currently, Build It concepts seem limited to the US. We will update this guide when we learn more about international availability.

Check out Amazon's blog post for more details. We also have this guide on Day One Editions.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.