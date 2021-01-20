Amazon's Just Walk Out tech rolling out to Hudson airport stores

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's innovative Just Walk Out technology - which enables shoppers to just grab stuff from a shelf, put it in their basket and then walk out - is being rolled out to third parties starting in the first quarter of this year.

The first third party company to take on this tech is Hudson, which will implement it in its airport convenience stores. The first will be the Hudson Nonstop store in Dallas Love Field airport at some point in the first quarter of this year.

Of course, the big attraction for the Just Walk Out tech is that it gets rid of the need to stand in a queue waiting for check out.

When you enter the store, you scan a QR code within a free Amazon Go app, then take the things you want from the shelves and walk out. You'll be charged for the items you removed as soon as you leave.

With so many stores wanting to remove unecessary contact between lots of people at the moment, it's a technology that has many benefits. It's not just a time saver anymore.

When we tested the technology at the original Seattle Amazon Go store, we were amazed how well it worked. Even to the point where it wasn't fooled by our indecision.

What we mean by that is, if you take something off the shelf, and put it back again because you've changed your mind, you won't be charged. No hotel minibar-like fears here.

Hudson said in its press release that, while the Dallas airport will be the first, further rollout will continue to other sites later in the year.

It has more than 1,000 stores in operation currently, so there's plenty of scope for expansion if the initial implementation in Dallas turns out to be a huge success.

Writing by Cam Bunton.