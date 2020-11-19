Amazon launches improved Echo Frames smart glasses for $250

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced an improved version of its Echo Frames smart glasses, upgrading them with better sound, a longer battery life, and additional colours. The new Echo Frames are also finally now available.

Amazon unveiled Echo Frames in 2018 as a pair of $180 Alexa-enabled smart glasses. They were a “Day One Edition” invitation-only product. But, now, they're fully realised and can be purchased directly from Amazon, no invitation required. The second-generation model will cost $249.99 - a $70 price jump. Existing Day One Edition Echo Frames owners can upgrade to the new model for $70.

The new Echo Frames basically pair to an iOS or Android phone, connect to the Alexa app, and can leverage Amazon’s smart assistant features, much like the Amazon Echo Buds. They look similar to the old pair of Echo Frames and come in black as well as new blue or tortoiseshell colours. Amazon is also partnering with LensCrafters so you can get prescription lenses to go with them.

Amazon said the new Echo Frames are available to preorder and will release from 10 December 2020 in the US. To see how they compare to the dozens of other Alexa-enabled devices that Amazon itself sells, check out our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.