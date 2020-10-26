Amazon UK reveals early Black Friday deals

(Pocket-lint) - Now that Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, the attention turns to Black Friday for deals seekers.

And today Amazon has revealed its early Black Friday deals and the house says there will be deals each and every day for the next few weeks.

Of course, lots of other retailers will also be getting on board the deals train and we'll bring you details of those sales when they happen - as well as pointing out the very best individual deals on tech and gadgets over the coming days and weeks.

Amazon UK is promising "Black Friday-worthy deals across the most giftable categories" over the coming days "from small businesses and top brands, including toys, fashion,

electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more."

You can also see the latest deals in the Amazon app or by asking "Alexa, what are my deals?".

Amazon says it will have over a million deals available worldwide in the lead-up to Christmas. The retailer has also introduced an extended returns window - most things bought between now and the end of the year can be returned by 31 January.

Writing by Dan Grabham.