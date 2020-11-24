  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Amazon gadget news

Amazon UK Black Friday 2020 deals: Latest deals live now!

, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Amazon Amazon UK Black Friday 2020 deals: Latest deals live now!

- Check out the Black Friday deals at Amazon UK

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has revealed many of its Black Friday deals already and there will be deals each and every day for the next couple of weeks. We're tracking the very best of them right here.

Amazon UK has Black Friday deals across not just tech and electronics but also toys, fashion, home, kitchen, beauty and more.

Amazon UK early device deals

Echo dropped to £59.99 - a saving of £30

Echo Dot with Clock - now priced at £38.99, instead of £59.99

Echo Dot - now priced at £28.99, instead of £49.99

Echo Show 5 smart display - £39.99, save £40, was £79.99

Echo Show 8 smart display - £59.99, save £60, was £119.99

3rd gen Echo Dot isjust £18.99

Fire TV Stick 4K - down to £29.99 from £49.99

Fire TV Stick - down to £24.99 from £39.99

Fire TV Stick Lite - down to £19.99 from £29.99

Selected other Amazon UK deals

ITEM NAME

PREVIOUS PRICE

BLACK FRIDAY SALE PRICE

£ SAVING

Kärcher K2 Full Control Pressure Washer

£99.99

£67.99

£32.00

Fitbit Versa 2

£169.99

£129.99

£40.00

Lycander Gaming Headset with Microphone LED Light

£20.99

£13.17

£7.82

Previous selling prices correct as of 23/11/20

Amazon says it will have over a million deals available worldwide in the lead-up to Christmas. The retailer has also introduced an extended returns window - most things bought between now and the end of the year can be returned by 31 January. 

Amazon is also running Black Friday Live, a series of celebrity events from 6pm on 20th – 30th November featuring names like Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Rylan Clark-Neal and David Walliams. You can join in by visiting amazon.co.uk/blackfridaylive to watch for free.

We'll also be bringing you the best Black Friday deals anywhere on our dedicated pages.

Writing by Dan Grabham.