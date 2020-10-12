Amazon Prime Day 2020: Here's a sneak peek of the first deals

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place this week on 13-14 October in both the US and UK. That's when you'll be able to save big on a huge variety of products across the retailer. It's for Amazon Prime members only, of course, but you can always get a free trial and cancel it after.

Here's a sneak peek of the first UK deals that'll be available first thing tomorrow:

For other deals on the day, you'll need to head to these key pages on Amazon's US and UK sites.

We'll also have all the latest Prime Day deals in our curated pages right here on Pocket-lint - bookmark these pages ahead of time for both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

We'd known Prime Day would be delayed until this part of the year of course, and for obvious reasons - Amazon was busy making sure its delivery networks could prioritise essentials.

As always, some of the very best deals on Amazon Prime Day will be on Amazon devices, but there will also be stacks of top deals across all the key product categories such as TV, laptops, smart home, fitness, cameras, gaming (including consoles) and more.

Amazon says featured brands include Philips, Toshiba, Nescafe, Lego, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and more

You also can ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", and you'll get a heads up on Prime Day deals.

Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event.

To get Amazon Prime Day deals you do need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up - it costs £79 a year (or £7.99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment).

Writing by Dan Grabham.