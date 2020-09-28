(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2020 begins next month. It starts Tuesday 13 October at 12am PT and ends 14 October at 11:59pm PT.

Pocket-lint plans to cover the sale by rounding up the best deals across tech categories, for both Amazon US and Amazon UK. See our guides below. You can expect deals on toys, TVs, electronics, kitchen, home, and Amazon's own devices. There will even be early deals. For instance, from 28 September to 12 October, Amazon said it will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses on Amazon.

Also starting Monday, Amazon said you can get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98. And, starting 6 October, you can get the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV for $119.99, save $40 on Echo Show 5, and more. Check out Amazon's Prime Day 2020 press release for details. Or, just go to the official Prime Day US hub.

Prime subscribers in the following countries will be able to take advantage fo early deals and participate in the full two-day sale event: US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, and Brazil.

Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.