There's been a big question mark hanging over Amazon Prime Day 2020, but it looks like Amazon is holding a summer sale, bringing a range of discounts across its tech and other areas.

We don't know how long these deals are going to last for, but we're expecting to see plenty of rolling discounts over the next few days.

We're already seeing up to 20 per cent off Garmin devices, meaning you can pickup the Forerunner 45 for just £116 or the Garmin Venu for £244 - the best prices we've seen on these recent releases from Garmin.

There are some good deals on phones too, with the Redmi Note 9 Pro getting a healthy discount to £189, the cheapest we've seen this phone on Amazon.

If you've been waiting to get yourself a new TV, then there's discounts on Philips 6000 series models, meaning you can get a 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Ambilight for £459, a great price for this television, as well as discounts on other sizes too.

We'll be bringing you the best of the deals that we spot - we get the feeling that this is sort of like Prime Day but without the Prime Day. You can expect mix of Lightning Deals and Deal of the Day offers - so if you've been waiting to buy that latest bit of tech, this could be the week to do it.