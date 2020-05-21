Amazon Prime Day 2020 could be pushed to September

Amazon might be planning to move its popular mid-year shopping event Prime Day to later in the year, according to recent reports.

The Prime Day event normally takes place in July, providing Amazon with an opportunity to revitalise spending in the middle of the year outside of the huge Black Friday event in November.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon will be pushing this back to September in 2020. It's thought that the move is designed to avoid the conflict with non-essential goods being shipped to warehouses which has been a focus during the global pandemic. Earlier reports had suggested it would be moving to August.

Holding the event later in the year should give many the chance to recover and restock without adding pressure to an already busy system.

For the customer, that might mean you have to wait a little longer before the big mid-year sales hit and while there are regular discounts on devices like the Fire TV Stick or Echo models, often the biggest savings come on Prime Day or Black Friday.

The move might mean that some sellers are waiting longer to shift devices, but at the same time, with many people struck by shelter at home orders, rising unemployment and some uncertainty in the job market, pushing the event later in the year gives the chance for local economies to settle and, hopefully, some normality to return.

Amazon usually keeps the date of Prime Day a closely-guarded secret, often not announced until a few weeks before the sales are due to start.

We have invited Amazon to comment on this story and will update if get a response.