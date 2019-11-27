Pocket-lint is tracking the best Black Friday deals across every category, from robot vacuums to Sonos speakers. While hunting around for these bargains, we often stumble across tech that's weird but also deeply discounted. We're talking about things like music-composing smart rings and clip-on selfie ring lights for your phone. If those are the sort of rollbacks you're after, this guide is for you.

• Save up to 25% on Anova Sous Vides: These handy tools cook your food by circulating heated water in a pot at a precise temperature. The Wi-Fi-equipped Anova Culinary AN500-US00 model is $50 off, but there are other models on sale, too. View the deal on Amazon.

• Vector Robot for $86 ($164 off): Vector is a cute home robot that features an HD camera, four mics, touch sensors, cloud connectivity, a built-in processor, and Alexa voice control. It not only engages with you but can take photos, show you the weather, and answer questions. Keep in mind Anki recently shut down, so while the robot itself will still work, it's long-term support is unclear. View the deal on Amazon.

• MyQ Smart garage door opener Chamberlain for $29 ($20 off): Turn your garage into a smart garage. It works with Amazon Key delivery service, so you can get in-garage deliveries, plus you can get alerts when your garage door is opened or closed, and then you can close it from your phone anywhere in the world. View the deal on Amazon.

• Keyboard cleaning gel for $6 ($2 off): This biodegradable gel is not sticky to touch but can be used to conveniently clean hard-to-reach areas of your tech, like your keyboard, car vent, camera, printer, etc. It's 25% off now. View the deal on Amazon.

• Dash Rapid Egg cooker for $15 ($4 off): Do you really like eggs? Well, with this small countertop appliance, you can cook up to six hard or soft eggs in just a few minutes. It's 20% off for Black Friday, too. View the deal on Amazon.

• Selfie light ring for $11 ($2 off): Want to take gorgeous selfies? Then pick up one of these doohickeys. They're rechargeable (via USB) ring lights that clip onto your phone and offer various light settings so that you can brighten up your selfies at nighttime or in a dark room. There are many versions out there, some of which are up to 20% off. View this offer on Amazon or another version here on Amazon.

• Ubtech Iron Man Mk50 robot for $193 ($56 off): This is a full-blown robot toy based on Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. You can control its motors, lights, and sounds all with your phone, and you can use it to compete in AR missions. View the deal on Amazon.

• EverBrite 5-pack LED headlamp for $16 ($4 off): These little tools are amazing. Yes, they make you look like a dork, but you can use them to see better while camping, running, and working in dark spaces. This deal includes 5 headlamps at 20% off. View the deal on Amazon.

• Softbox lighting kit $48 ($12 off): As tech journalists, we always need to take high-quality photos of tech, so staging equipment like softboxes really help. If you take lots of photos too, we suspect you'd find this particular deal really useful. View the deal on Amazon.

• Garmin InReach Mini for $274 ($42): This small, rugged, device is a satellite communicator that enables two-way text messaging using the "100 percentage global Iridium network". A satellite subscription is required, but that's OK with us, because with this gadget you can do some extreme backpacking in the most remote places in the world and still keep in touch with loved ones. View the deal on Amazon.

• Sphero Specdrums for $59 ($30 off): These are smart rings you can wear and then tap on any surface to create sounds, loops, and beats. They're basically an app-enabled toy with some fancy tech like BLE, motion sensors, and LED. View the deal on Amazon.

• Tello Quadcopter drone for $78 ($21 off): Did you DJI sells an entry-level drone? No? Meet Tello, a lightweight quadcopter with a 5-megapixel camera. It flies up to 10m vertically and up to 100m away and has a 13-minute battery per charge. View the deal on Amazon.

• Roav Viva by Anker for $17 ($18 off with on-page coupon): Want Alexa in your car? With the Roav, you can just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more - all over Bluetooth. View the deal on Amazon.

• Philips SmartSleep for $179 ($40 off): This is a connected therapy lamp that doubles as a sunrise alarm clock. It can measure your bedroom's environment to serve up the perfect ambiance. Plus, it offers light-guided breathing. View the deal on Amazon.

• Ember for $71 ($8 off): Not the biggest discount, but hey, it's a neat smart mug that keeps your hot at the exact temperature you prefer. We tested it last year and fell in love, calling it a magic cup. View the deal on Amazon.

