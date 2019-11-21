Amazon made a Dash smart shelf that weighs and orders your supplies

Amazon hasn't given up on its Dash brand yet.

After trying out the Dash Wand and Dash Buttons, both of which were designed to make it easier for customers to order goods from Amazon when not looking at a screen, Amazon has introduced a new Dash product. Called Dash Smart Shelf, it's basically a Wi-Fi smart scale - but one that you can use to re-order various supplies. It appears to be aimed at businesses for now.

Amazon makes it seem like small businesses can use Dash Smart Shelf to easily order office supplies. Available in three different sizes, it can track the amount of a specific supply, like printer paper, and it can send you an alert to let you know it's time to re-order. It can also place an order. Amazon said the idea is, you'll no longer have to count supplies or do last-minute shopping.

And you'll save up to 15 per cent on items from select partners like Amazon's own Amazon Basics, as well as Folgers, Keurig, Bic, and Nestle.

The biggest scale is 18 inches x 13 inches. The other two are 12 inches by 10 inches and 7 inches x 7 inches in size. None of them will be available until next year, and it'll be limited to registered US businesses. Amazon wants their feedback before announcing a wider release.

Amazon has a new Dash Smart Shelf page, though it doesn't mention anything about a price.