Amazon has another sale starting today, this time highlighting 'Hidden Gems'

Amazon UK has another sale on ahead of its Black Friday extravaganza - and it starts today!

Called the Hidden Gems sale, there'll be five days of deals on products from small businesses, top sellers and start-ups.

As with every Amazon sale you need to be very careful that what you're actually getting is a decent deal, but the deals Amazon has so far highlighted aren't too bad.

They include £80 off a eufy RoboVac vacuum, as well as up to 25% off on find. beauty and Amfit sports nutrition. New deals will appear each day and they'll also be some lightning deals available as well. In case you don't know, these are limited time deals that are only around for a short period of time.

Amazon Prime members, including those with ana Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.

There will be stuff on offer across stacks of categories including fitness trackers and fashion, home improvement and electronics. Some other names that will be offering deals include Happy Socks, Levoit, Anker and Sand and Sky.

As usual, Amazon will also take the opportunity to discount some of its own gear, this time focusing on Amazon Basics everyday items with up to 25 percent off home, electronics, kitchen, luggage, office products and more.

There's also 20 percent off home and kitchen products from Umi by Amazon and travel, outdoor and electronics from Eono by Amazon plus 25% off on Happy Belly grocery products, too.

Don't forget we'll also be rounding up all the key Black Friday deals right here.