Best Buy is holding yet another sale this summer, but this time, it's offering deep discounts on several Amazon devices, plus some other goodies.

The three-day sale ends 4 August in the US and includes deals on Echo smart speakers, Ring devices, as well as non-Amazon devices such as the iPad Air, Fire TVs and Roku TVs, and more. We dug through the site a bit to round-up some of the best bargains available and found ourselves really wanting to pick up one of the Kindles, like the 2018 8GB Oasis for $175 (usually $250).

That model is nearly identical to the current Oasis, save for the adjustable colour temperature. There's also a new 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $85 (usually $130). Elsewhere, we liked the Beats Solo 3 for $160 (usually around $200), new iPad Air for $450 (usually $499), Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (usually $50), and Ring Doorbell for $70 (usually $100, but it includes a free Echo Dot).

There are a few 4K TV deals, too, including a 65-inch Hisense for $399 (usually $599). The Apple Watch Series 3 is $100 off, as well, and even the Series 4 model is $50 off. We recommend checking out the entire sale before it ends on Sunday. We suspect you'll find a number of things worth picking up. We already pulled the trigger on this HP Chromebook. It's $200 off, so why not?

Let us know in the comments which deals interest you most.