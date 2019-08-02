Amazon is killing physical Dash buttons later this month

If you own and regularly use a physical Dash button then you might be disappointed to hear that from 31 August you'll no longer be able to place orders using them.

Amazon's press-to-buy buttons launched way back in 2015 and allowed customers to pop them in logical places around the home in order to be able to simply press to replenish essential household sundries.

Things have changed a lot since then though, with Amazon introducing various updates to its site and service. This has included things like the addition of virtual dash buttons and subscribe and save discounts.

Earlier this year the company even stopped selling physical Dash buttons with the convenience of these other systems and voice ordering via Alexa basically rendering them obsolete. Now Amazon is ending support for physical Dash buttons entirely.

The company has explained this in a bit more depth:

"...we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save. With this in mind, starting 31 August 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally. Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.co.uk website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices. Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices."

If you're still using the physical buttons, you might want to make the move to virtual buttons instead to keep your household running smoothly.

It's worth noting that Amazon is encouraging people to send the obsolete Dash buttons into its recycling program which means you won't have useless plastic knocking around your home.