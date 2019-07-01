Some early Amazon Prime Day Echo, Kindle, Fire Tablet and Ring deals are already live

Some early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live.

We've already covered Amazon's epic Kindle Unlimited (three months free) and Music Unlimited (four months for 99p) elsewhere, but there are also some top deals available in other areas, such as 20 percent off Amazon Basics tech gear, up to 30 percent off daily essentials and the stonking Amazon device deals we've got for you on this page.

Amazon revealed last week that the 48-hour Prime Day sale will start 15 July and last until the end of Tuesday 16 July.

You can expect more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products.

Here are the best Amazon US deals available now:

Pocket-lint will round-up the best Prime Day UK deals and Prime Day US deals up to and including the day itself. Keep checking those links.

Remember you need to .have a Prime subscription in order to get access to Prime Day deals.A Prime membership costs $119/£79 a year (or $12.99/£7.99 a month), but there's a 30 day trial after which you can cancel with no penalty.

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.