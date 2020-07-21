Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming to the UK and US "later in the year", India in August

It was obvious that Amazon Prime Day 2020 had been delayed, but we wondered if it had been cancelled entirely. Now we have confirmation from Amazon that it WILL be holding Prime Day "later this year" globally including the US and UK.

That's with the exception of India which will have its Prime Day on 6-7 August, so watch out for more news on that shortly.

As Amazon probably wouldn't want Prime Day to interfere with the pre-Christmas gift-buying season and Black Friday, expect the event to take place sooner rather than later - we'd anticipate the start of September.

For the deals on the day, you'll need to head to these key pages on Amazon's US and UK sites.

As always, some of the very best deals on Amazon Prime Day are on Amazon devices, but there will no doubt be stacks of top deals across all the key product categories such as TV, laptops, smart home, fitness, cameras, gaming (including consoles) and more.

We'll also have all the latest Prime Day deals in our curated pages right here on Pocket-lint - bookmark these pages ahead of time for both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

You also can ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", and you'll get a heads up on many Prime Day deals. Try asking Alexa right now.

To get Amazon Prime Day deals you do need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up - it costs £79 a year (or £7.99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment).