Amazon Prime Day 2019 date leak - here's when Prime Day is on in July

The Amazon Prime Day date has leaked - deals are set to start flowing from Monday 15 July 2019.

As always, some of the very best deals are on Amazon devices, but there will be stacks of top deals across all the key product categories such as TV, laptops, smart home, fitness, cameras, gaming (including consoles) and more.

The date was leaked via a PR email deal sent to the RealHomes website - we're chasing Amazon for official confirmation now. However, that date matches our previous best guess at an Amazon Prime Day date.

For the deals on the day, you'll need to head to these key pages on Amazon's US and UK sites.

We'll also have all the latest Prime Day deals in our curated pages right here on Pocket-lint - bookmark these pages ahead of time for both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

You also can ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", and you'll get a heads up on many Prime Day deals. Try asking Alexa right now.

To get Amazon Prime Day deals you do need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up - it costs £79 a year (or £7.99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment).