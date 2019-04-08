  1. Home
Amazon's Spring Sale 2019 is live: A week of great Easter deals!

|
- Eight deals of deals to get you ready for brighter days

Amazon is having another sale! This time it's called the Amazon UK Spring Sale and it goes on for eight days, so until the end of 15 April. 

Naturally, Amazon devices will be included in the sale as well as other key items and we've listed many of the best deals below for you.

You can get £20 off the latest Kindle Paperwhite while there are other 'getting ready for better weather items such as £150 off a top-end Char Broil barbeque.

Deals are organised by themes, including Spring Cleaning, Garden, Easter and DIY.

In addition to the deals below, there will be a range of ‘Deals of the Day’ as well as thousands of Lightning Deals - products available for a short period of time. We'll bring you the best of them right here. Amazon Prime members get 30 minutes of exclusive access to all Lightning deals.  

The best Amazon device deals

You can take advantage of money-saving deals on the very latest Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices. Here are the best:

Amazon Echo deals

Fire TV deals

Fire tablet deals

More great Amazon UK Spring Sale deals

Top deals available as part of the Spring Sale include:

Product

Previous Amazon UK price

Amazon UK Spring Sale Price

How much you can save

All-New Ring Stick Up Cam – Security Camera

£179.00

£139.99

£39.01

All-new Kindle Paperwhite

£119.99

£99.99

£20.00

GHD Gold Professional Styler

£139.00

£104.25

£34.75

Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Lawnmower

£86.99

£59.99

£27.00

LG 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

£531.49

£319.00

£212.49

Samsung Galaxy Book Tablet

£1261.95

£799.00

£462.95

Char Broil Performance Series Barbecue

£449.99

£299.99

£150.00

Miele Bean To Cup Coffee Machine

£899.00

£699.00

£200.00

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Headphones

£179.99

£99.99

£80.00

Braun Multiquick Juicer

£129.99

£90.00

£39.99

Logitech G533 Gaming Headset

£103.90

£71.99

£31.91

Tefal Ultraglide Steam Iron

£44.99

£29.99

£15.00

Philips Sonicare EasyClean Toothbrush

£50.99

£35.99

£15.00

Fitbit Alta HR Tracker

£109.99

£79.99

£30.00

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat

£219.99

£149.99

£70.00
