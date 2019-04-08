Amazon's Spring Sale 2019 is live: A week of great Easter deals!

Amazon is having another sale! This time it's called the Amazon UK Spring Sale and it goes on for eight days, so until the end of 15 April.

Naturally, Amazon devices will be included in the sale as well as other key items and we've listed many of the best deals below for you.

You can get £20 off the latest Kindle Paperwhite while there are other 'getting ready for better weather items such as £150 off a top-end Char Broil barbeque.

Deals are organised by themes, including Spring Cleaning, Garden, Easter and DIY.

In addition to the deals below, there will be a range of ‘Deals of the Day’ as well as thousands of Lightning Deals - products available for a short period of time. We'll bring you the best of them right here. Amazon Prime members get 30 minutes of exclusive access to all Lightning deals.

You can take advantage of money-saving deals on the very latest Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices. Here are the best:

Top deals available as part of the Spring Sale include: