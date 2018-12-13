Amazon is launching a new type of cashier-less Amazon Go store.

This latest version, which is more compact than the original, is described as a small-format Amazon Go store. It reminds us of a pop-up-like store-in-a-store, as it is a standalone construction. It has a ceiling that houses the various cameras and sensors it needs to track shoppers and items taken off the shelves.

The first freestanding store is located on the sixth floor of the Macy’s building at 300 Pine Street in downtown Seattle. It's about 450 square feet in size and allows shoppers to grab packaged meals like breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and drinks. Larger Amazon Go stores have a larger inventory.

The first Amazon Go, for instance, not only sold food and groceries, but also household supplies and even alcohol. We suspect Amazon intends to push this new version into other stores, malls, and maybe even airports. Reuters claimed last week that Amazon was talking to Los Angeles International Airport and the San Jose International Airport.

